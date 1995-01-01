Your browser is out-of-date.

Da Rocha Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Reviews (6)
    • European Influence Villa, Da Rocha Interiors Da Rocha Interiors Mediterranean style bedroom
    European Influence Villa, Da Rocha Interiors Da Rocha Interiors Mediterranean style bathrooms
    European Influence Villa, Da Rocha Interiors Da Rocha Interiors Nursery/kid’s room
    European Influence Villa
    Da Rocha Interiors has evolved into a huge success since its inception in 1995. “We pride ourselves on providing turnkey solutions for all of our clients’ needs and provide industry-leading designs and products, which ultimately lead to complete customer satisfaction.”
    Services
    • Interior design
    • interior decor
    • interior styling
    • lighting
    • window treatment
    • wallpaper
    • objet
    • bespoke
    • furniture manufacturing
    • curators
    • luxury living
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    ShopG28, Bedford Square, Cnr Van de Linde & Smit Street, Bedfordview
    2008 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    darocha.co.za

    Reviews

    Natasha Pedro Mateus
    Good
    8 months ago
    Jennifer Hill
    Ricky is the most helpful person I have met in business, nothing is too much effort, he is a huge asset to the company Thank you for your patience
    about 1 year ago
    Ana De Almeida
    about 4 years ago
