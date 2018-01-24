Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Highlands Construction and Maintenance
Home Builders in Cape Town, Western Cape
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Install New Aluminium Windows, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    Install New Aluminium Windows, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    Install New Aluminium Windows, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    +6
    Install New Aluminium Windows
    Install New Aluminium Windows, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    Install New Aluminium Windows, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    Install New Aluminium Windows, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    +1
    Install New Aluminium Windows
    Build New Extension, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    Build New Extension, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    Build New Extension, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    Build New Extension
    New Home Build, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    New Home Build, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    New Home Build, Highlands Construction and Maintenance Highlands Construction and Maintenance
    +1
    New Home Build

    At Highlands Construction we pride ourselves on service and quality excellence. We have the resources and expertise to successfully complete small to large contracts.Highlands Construction’s ability to handle projects from minor works, Maintenance, Renovations, Construction, Design, alterations to multi-level concrete super-structures.

    We have handled projects in all sectors of the construction industry from residential to industrial, commercial. Our team will also lead you on a visual Fantasy of Modern, Classic and Elegant styles and design.

    Simply choose your style and Highlands Construction will make it a reality.

    Services
    • Building Construction
    • Renovations
    • Home Improvements
    • kitchen Renovation
    • Bathroom Renovation
    • Home Renovation
    • Plumbing
    • Electrical
    • Architectur Design
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Cape Town, Western Cape
    Address
    13 Magnolia Avenue, Highlands Village
    7785 Cape Town, Western Cape
    South Africa
    +27-815757888 www.highlandsconstruction.co.za

    Reviews

    Abdul Fisher
    For economical, speedy, efficient, and professional service I highly recommend using Highlands Construction. We wanted to replace three of our lounge steel metal frames with aluminum. After posting on our Community FB page, we received many recommendations and also quotes. Not only were they (Highlands Construction) the least costly but also the responses to my queries were immediate. We are extremely grateful and super impressed with the work they completed in one day after initially quoting possibly two. Well done to Yusuf and his amazing team who were friendly, respectful, and pleasant. Should the need arise for any future work I will have no hesitation in contacting them first. Thank you very much for a job well done Regards, Tony Nunes
    4 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
    Fazlin Williams
    I just want to thank you so much for the excellent work. I like the honesty your team has. Honest and integrity are 2 of the most important work ethics. Thank you for all your hard work and making sure everything was perfect.
    about 1 year ago
    Calzleemelz@lr.com Calzleemelz@lr.com
    Very poor workmanship. Literally a team of 8year Olds doing maintenance for big money
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element