Waterproofing including torch on waterproofing
Damp proofing, rising damp repair, tanking
Handyman, painting, tiling, guttering, Ceiling repairs & Rhinolite work
Roof repairs, roof painting, truss repairs, slate, steel, flat roofs
Roof inspections and full home inspections including reports
Selling all waterproofing products incl 4mm Bitumen torch on rolls
- Services
- waterproofing
- roof repairs
- torch on waterproofing
- handyman tiling painting
- damp proofing
- core drilling services
- seamless gutters & gutter cleaning
- Box gutter repairs & manufacturing
- drainage solutions
- slate roof repairs
- flat roof repairs
- Show all 11 services
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and Cape Town
- Address
-
Johannesburg and Cape Town
2001 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-723489358 jean-pierre61.wixsite.com/jeanpierreswproofing