Jean-Pierre&#39;s Waterproofing
Roofing & Gutters in Johannesburg
Reviews (7)
    Skylight repairs replacement perspex safety glass polycarbonate sheets
    Skylight repairs replacement perspex safety glass polycarbonate sheets, Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing
    Skylight repairs replacement perspex safety glass polycarbonate sheets, Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing
    Skylight repairs replacement perspex safety glass polycarbonate sheets
    Board and torch on waterproofing multidex
    Board and torch on waterproofing multidex, Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing
    Board and torch on waterproofing multidex, Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing
    Board and torch on waterproofing multidex
    torch on waterproofing
    torch on waterproofing, Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing
    torch on waterproofing
    Rhinolite ceiling repair
    Rhinolite ceiling repair, Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing Jean-Pierre's Waterproofing
    Rhinolite ceiling repair

    Waterproofing including torch on waterproofing

    Damp proofing, rising damp repair, tanking

    Handyman, painting, tiling, guttering, Ceiling repairs & Rhinolite work

    Roof repairs, roof painting, truss repairs, slate, steel, flat roofs

    Roof inspections and full home inspections including reports

    Selling all waterproofing products incl 4mm Bitumen torch on rolls

    Services
    • waterproofing
    • roof repairs
    • torch on waterproofing
    • handyman tiling painting
    • damp proofing
    • core drilling services
    • seamless gutters & gutter cleaning
    • Box gutter repairs & manufacturing
    • drainage solutions
    • slate roof repairs
    • flat roof repairs
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Cape Town
    Address
    Johannesburg and Cape Town
    2001 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-723489358 jean-pierre61.wixsite.com/jeanpierreswproofing

    Reviews

    Zambi Cossa
    Jean-Pierre did a fantastic job with waterproofing our leaking roof. They guarantee their workmanship for 2 years. They are professional. If I have any waterproofing issues in the future Jean-Pierre will be my go to guy.
    11 months ago
    roanne Goldsmith
    Super-quick service. Affordable and friendly. Highly recommend.
    12 months ago
    Peter Knight
    Nicci and I were blown away by Jean-pierre's prompt response, and manner, even working on a Sunday to work in between two hectic storms. He's a pleasure to work with and gets the job done without any fuss. He gave a two year guarantee and he will definitely be doing a new section of the house roof later in the year. Great job.
    about 1 year ago
