Handman
Other Businesses in Cape Town
    Hire a Handyman near me in South Africa. We have a network of professional Handyman businesses and Freelancers in Construction, Roofing Specialists, Plumbers, Electricians and Auto Electricians & Mechanics on call to get your project to the next level

    Services
    • Handyman Projects Posting
    • Handyman Business Marketing
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    19 Balfour Road, Glenlily
    7500 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-636176968 www.handman.co.za
    Legal disclosure

