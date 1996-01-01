Your browser is out-of-date.

Make
Joiners in Johannesburg
Reviews (7)
Services

    • Make, established in 1996 by product designer Marcus Pieterse serves a growing client list. Combining the best materials, traditional craft skills with an experienced management team allows us to produce a quality product and to provide a reliable and efficient service to all of our customers.

    Working within the retail, commercial and domestic markets throughout South Africa we carry out projects ranging from:

    - Shopfitting.

    - Kitchens, built in cupboards, studies and vanities.

    - Bespoke furniture pieces to client specification.

    - Furniture ranges for retailers.

    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Address
    10 Adam road
    2094 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-116149900 www.makefurniture.co.za

    Nhlanhla Radebe
    They are manufacturing top of the range furniture.
    4 months ago
    S K
    9 months ago
    Sello Maphothoma
    about 6 years ago
      Add SEO element