Make, established in 1996 by product designer Marcus Pieterse serves a growing client list. Combining the best materials, traditional craft skills with an experienced management team allows us to produce a quality product and to provide a reliable and efficient service to all of our customers.
Working within the retail, commercial and domestic markets throughout South Africa we carry out projects ranging from:
- Shopfitting.
- Kitchens, built in cupboards, studies and vanities.
- Bespoke furniture pieces to client specification.
- Furniture ranges for retailers.
- Service areas
- South Africa and Johannesburg
- Address
-
10 Adam road
2094 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-116149900 www.makefurniture.co.za