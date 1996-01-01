Make, established in 1996 by product designer Marcus Pieterse serves a growing client list. Combining the best materials, traditional craft skills with an experienced management team allows us to produce a quality product and to provide a reliable and efficient service to all of our customers.

Working within the retail, commercial and domestic markets throughout South Africa we carry out projects ranging from:

- Shopfitting.

- Kitchens, built in cupboards, studies and vanities.

- Bespoke furniture pieces to client specification.

- Furniture ranges for retailers.