WirelessEdge is a South African Wi-Fi consultancy company. Our core mission is to deliver private business and public sector organisations the latest in cutting edge WiFi technology empowering them to benefit from the advantages of true mobility experience.
We help distinctive homes owners who want High-speed Wi-Fi Throughout their home by professionally planning and installing Ruckus Unleashed access points (APs) to ensure the best coverage.
- Services
- Home WiFi Design
- Home WiFi Installation
- Home Networking
- Service areas
- johannesburg
- Address
-
Stand 1083 Heritage Hill
0157 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-836218883 wirelessedge.co.za