We deliver a quality product with personal service and attention to detail. As artisan craftsmen, our team will give your home a heart and your family a place to remember. Kitchen Frontiers is a leading specialist in the cabinet industry. We love what we do and dedicate ourselves to creating the space of your dreams.
- Services
- Kitchen Design
- Kitchen Installers
- Built-in-cupboards
- Study Installers
- Bar Designers
- Wine Cellar Manufacture
- Shop fitting
- Bathroom Renovations
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Pretoria
- Address
-
0081 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-828786145 www.kitchenfrontiers.co.za