Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kitchen Frontiers
Kitchen Manufacturers in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kitchen Designs, Kitchen Frontiers Kitchen Frontiers KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchen Designs, Kitchen Frontiers Kitchen Frontiers KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchen Designs

    We deliver a quality product with personal service and attention to detail. As artisan craftsmen, our team will give your home a heart and your family a place to remember. Kitchen Frontiers is a leading specialist in the cabinet industry. We love what we do and dedicate ourselves to creating the space of your dreams.

    Services
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Installers
    • Built-in-cupboards
    • Study Installers
    • Bar Designers
    • Wine Cellar Manufacture
    • Shop fitting
    • Bathroom Renovations
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-828786145 www.kitchenfrontiers.co.za
      Add SEO element