Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Monumec Trading and PROJECTS
Home Builders in Durban
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Monumec Trading Projects is a small business that is woman owned. I consult with a network of LOCAL professional independent highly skilled craftsmen that have years of practical experience in every department of house building. Some are registered with the NHBRC and CIDB.

    We are currently inviting people who want to build their new modern coast and country house on the South Coast of DURBAN,KZN.

    We work with people that own their land/plot and assist from plan submission stage until completion. NO UPFRONT PAYMENTS , ONLY ON COMPLETION STAGES.

    We offer to build you affordable modern, small to medium sized home, fully completed, see our profile for prices and finer details


    Services
    • Building
    • tiling
    • cupboards
    • plumbing
    • painting
    • RENOVATIONS
    • INTERIOR DECORATING
    • DRIVEWAYS
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    DURBAN and SOUTH COAST KZN
    Address
    VIRGO PLACE , WOODHURST, CHATSWORTH
    4092 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-682535322 monumectradingprojects.wordpress.com
      Add SEO element