Trust Tennis courts Construction and

Projects was

established in 2014 but was officially registered

in

2017 as a full-service construction

company, which essentially assists clients from the very outset to the

completion of their construction project. On sports courts we perform all

phases of tennis court design, construction, resurfacing, repair, maintenance

and incorporating a variety of court associated painting and lighting, fencing

and steelwork. We also work on other sports surfaces courts like netball

courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, combination courts/multipurpose courts,

athletic tracks, mini artificial grass soccer field

/astro turf mini soccer fields, paving on parking lots, driveways,

sidewalks and walkaways, all earthworks layer works as specified to drawings,

breakdown ,road extensions and widening ,asphalt layers,. We pride our company on reliability, integrity,

great communication and giving our absolute best in all the work we perform. We

are continually striving to be the most creative, innovative service minded

company in the sports construction industry in South Africa. Trust Tennis

courts manages the needs of a variety of different customer segments including

schools, estates developers, contractors, country clubs, hotels and resorts,

private home owners, municipalities, colleges and universities.











