Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jed Architecture &amp; Construction
Architects in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    JED Business Solutions is an Architectural and Construction Company based in the West Rand Area, Johannesburg, South Africa. We specialize in Architectural Services, House Renovations, Granite Tops, Kitchen and Bathroom Cupboards, Brickwork, Plastering, Concrete Floors, Concrete Slabs, Tiling, Painting, Paving and General Maintenance with a strong representation in Gauteng. WE OFFER ONE STOP SHOP FROM YOUR HOUSE DESIGN(MUNICIPAL APPROVALS), PROJECT SUPERVISION ON CONSTRUCTION SITES AND WE ALSO DO THE CONSTRUCTION. OUR ARCHITECTS ARE PROFFESSIONALLY REGISTERED AND THE COMPANY IS NHBRC & COID REGISTERED. 

    Services
    Architecture and Construction
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    14 Jan Sholtz Street,Florida Park
    1709 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-624270614 www.jed-sa.co.za
      Add SEO element