Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
fana terry building construction
Home Builders in Brits
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sale

    we at fana terry construction we provide the quality job that meet our clients and nhbrc, we have the wide rangeof experience from the foundation of the house to the finish of the your new home. we build you a new home, interior finishing, electrical work, plumbing, painting, paving, roofing.

    Services
    • electrical work
    • plumbing work
    • painting work
    • tiling work
    • ceiling work
    • plastering work
    • brick work
    • decking
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • brits
    • pretoria
    • rustenberg
    • jburg
    Company awards
    we provide with all what is needed
    Address
    pendoring street
    3099 Brits
    South Africa
    +27-833366825 fanaterrybuildingconstruction.co.za
      Add SEO element