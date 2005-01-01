Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Waterproofing Systems
Roofing & Gutters in Roodepoort
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Design Waterproofing Systems, Design Waterproofing Systems Design Waterproofing Systems Walls
    Design Waterproofing Systems, Design Waterproofing Systems Design Waterproofing Systems Roof
    Design Waterproofing Systems, Design Waterproofing Systems Design Waterproofing Systems Walls
    +1
    Design Waterproofing Systems

    Design Waterproofing Systems is a contracting company which

    renders a wide range of services in waterproofing, roofing, dampproofing and

    painting. The business is family owned and managed by Craig and Tasha Napier.

    Design Waterproofing Systems has become reknowned over the years by clients,

    suppliers and consultants for their expertise in their chosen field and has

    built up an excellent reputation for their superior knowledge, professionalism,

    workmanship, quality, honesty and integrity.


    Design Waterproofing Systems has been operating since 1992

    and originally operated in Cape Town until 2005. The business then changed

    hands to new owners and Craig Napier relocated to Johannesburg. Design

    Waterproofing has continued to flourish in Gauteng and has grown from strength

    to strength in size and range of services rendered.  

    Services
    • Waterproofing
    • Roof Repairs
    • Dampproofing
    • Gutters
    • Roof Vents
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, Gauteng, and Roodepoort
    Address
    unit 5, Mailship Street, Laser Park
    1736 Roodepoort
    South Africa
    +27-829050346 designwaterproofingsystems.co.za
      Add SEO element