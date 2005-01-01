Design Waterproofing Systems is a contracting company which

renders a wide range of services in waterproofing, roofing, dampproofing and

painting. The business is family owned and managed by Craig and Tasha Napier.

Design Waterproofing Systems has become reknowned over the years by clients,

suppliers and consultants for their expertise in their chosen field and has

built up an excellent reputation for their superior knowledge, professionalism,

workmanship, quality, honesty and integrity.





Design Waterproofing Systems has been operating since 1992

and originally operated in Cape Town until 2005. The business then changed

hands to new owners and Craig Napier relocated to Johannesburg. Design

Waterproofing has continued to flourish in Gauteng and has grown from strength

to strength in size and range of services rendered.