Design Waterproofing Systems is a contracting company which
renders a wide range of services in waterproofing, roofing, dampproofing and
painting. The business is family owned and managed by Craig and Tasha Napier.
Design Waterproofing Systems has become reknowned over the years by clients,
suppliers and consultants for their expertise in their chosen field and has
built up an excellent reputation for their superior knowledge, professionalism,
workmanship, quality, honesty and integrity.
Design Waterproofing Systems has been operating since 1992
and originally operated in Cape Town until 2005. The business then changed
hands to new owners and Craig Napier relocated to Johannesburg. Design
Waterproofing has continued to flourish in Gauteng and has grown from strength
to strength in size and range of services rendered.
- Services
- Waterproofing
- Roof Repairs
- Dampproofing
- Gutters
- Roof Vents
- Service areas
- Johannesburg, Gauteng, and Roodepoort
- Address
-
unit 5, Mailship Street, Laser Park
1736 Roodepoort
South Africa
+27-829050346 designwaterproofingsystems.co.za