Re-purpose your kitchen without having to go through the costly exercise of replacing - Kitchen Respray "The Smart Choice"





Create your own distinctive look and feel by choosing from a variety of high quality sheen paint finishes, which have a spectacular appearance and decrease the likelihood of the paint cracking or peeling.

Research has shown that the kitchen adds the most value to your home. It is worth the most per square meter than any other room. The value that you create now will increase in time.





When you walk into a kitchen the first thing you notice is the cabinets. Cabinetry is at the top of the percentage of kitchen costs, however also shows the most return.





Instead of wasting large amounts of money on buying new ones, give your old cabinets a slight “makeover” at a fraction of the cost and enable them to look beautiful once again.