Delight Gardening and Irrigation Service&#39;s
Landscape Designers in Pretoria
    Delight Gardening and Irrigation Service's are specialists in landscaping Irrigation installation , instant and artificial lawn,paving ,turf development and management,rock art and water features.

    Services
    • Landscaping
    • Irrigation
    • Instant and Artificial lawn
    • Paving
    • Rock Art
    • Gabions and turf management
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Pretoria
    Company awards
    Home Improvement Award
    Address
    147 Gigandra Avenue Anlinn Pretoria North
    0182 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-725973862 delightgardeningirrigation.co.za
    Delight Gardening and Irrigation Service's we provide our customers with professional and timeous services.

