Delight Gardening and Irrigation Service's are specialists in landscaping Irrigation installation , instant and artificial lawn,paving ,turf development and management,rock art and water features.
- Services
- Landscaping
- Irrigation
- Instant and Artificial lawn
- Paving
- Rock Art
- Gabions and turf management
- Service areas
- Gauteng and Pretoria
- Company awards
- Home Improvement Award
- Address
-
147 Gigandra Avenue Anlinn Pretoria North
0182 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-725973862 delightgardeningirrigation.co.za
Legal disclosure
Delight Gardening and Irrigation Service's we provide our customers with professional and timeous services.