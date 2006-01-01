Liam Mooney Studio, award winning interior designer Cape Town, launched his eponymous boutique studio in 2006 on the core belief that both product and interior design should be focussed on the real human needs of comfort, beauty and delight. A kind of design that grows and evolves with you and does not need to be changed every couple of years. An intelligent design that reflects who you are and not the trends of the day. And lastly, design that is well made, by artisans who love their crafts and have perfected them over many years.Today the studio comprises of interior designers and product designers, who together with a strong administrative base are charged with not only perfectly designing but also seamlessly implementing all aspects of the creative endeavours of the studio.The studio has been honoured to work with clients from all over the world on projects that range from small residential decorations to large scale building developments, and in addition they have had their work featured in such notable publications as, Wallpaper* Magazine, Monocle, Domus, Eigen Huis, House and Garden, Elle Decoration and House and Leisure amongst others.