Ultimate Edge Concepts
General Contractors in Alberton
    Ultimate Edge Concepts is a dynamic company thats passionate about the building industry. We strive to attain high level finishes and work closely with architects and developers alike. We are a company that prides its self on not only building exquisite homes, apartments and offices but also in building long lasting relationships with all its peers and professionals.

    We treat each and every project with integrity and transparency. The difference between us and those giants of the industry is that we care about the visions and the dreams of our clients, making them our number one priority

    Services
    Renovations and New developments
    Service areas
    • Alberton
    • Fourways
    • Rosebank
    • East Rand
    • West Rand
    Address
    24 Van Reenen street
    1444 Alberton
    South Africa
    +27-820955622 www.ultimateedge.co.za
