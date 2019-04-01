Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kings High Way Solutions
Tilers in Kempton Park
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Tiling
  • Painting
  • Paving
Price/hr: R450
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    At KHW Solutions we are Innovative, self-motivated, high attention to detail and responsible. We believe on building strong relationship through effective communication and deliver superior value to our customers

    Service areas
    East Rand, City of Johannesburg, and Kempton Park
    Address
    2503 Majola Street Phomolong
    1632 Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-662712657
    Legal disclosure

    At KHW Solutions we are Innovative, self-motivated, high attention to detail and responsible. We believe on building strong relationship through effective communication and deliver superior value to our customers

      Add SEO element