Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rayshon PTY LTD
Furniture & Accessories in Sandton
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Penthouse and Boardroom , Rayshon PTY LTD Rayshon PTY LTD Office spaces & stores
    Penthouse and Boardroom , Rayshon PTY LTD Rayshon PTY LTD Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Penthouse and Boardroom , Rayshon PTY LTD Rayshon PTY LTD Multimedia roomElectronics
    Penthouse and Boardroom
    Media Wall Design Office Reception , Rayshon PTY LTD Rayshon PTY LTD Office spaces & stores
    Media Wall Design Office Reception
    Cigar Lounge , Rayshon PTY LTD Rayshon PTY LTD Wine cellar
    Cigar Lounge , Rayshon PTY LTD Rayshon PTY LTD Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Cigar Lounge , Rayshon PTY LTD Rayshon PTY LTD Multimedia roomFurniture
    +3
    Cigar Lounge
    The Media Wall was conceptualised as a solution to a ubiquitous interior design problem: how can technology be successfully and stylishly integrated into designer spaces? The answer is the Media Wall. With its flexibility and customisation capabilities, the Media Wall is set to become the only option for discerning interior designers and homeowners. How does the Media Wall fuse technology and style? By collaborating with top designers, engineers and technology experts the media wall provides an ultra-modern, flexible unit for any room’s wiring, flat-screen TV, speaker system, decoders, DVD players, and a multitude of other devices in one safe secure and beautiful facade.
    Services
    Design, Manufacturing, and Insta
    Service areas
    South Africa and Sandton
    Address
    9 Kramer Rd, Kramerville
    2090 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-659861887 www.rayshon.co.za
      Add SEO element