The Panel Factory
Interior Architects in Durban
Reviews (0)
    The Panel Factory design and create decorative awnings, architectural

    sun shields, bespoke screens, dividers, cladding and artwork for residential,

    hospitality, restaurants, commercial offices and interiors, retail centres and

    so much more .

    We combine

    creativity with precision engineering. Our panels are forged from the highest

    quality natural materials including stainless steel, copper, brass and

    aluminium. With world-leading machinery and a design team at your

    fingertips, the only limits to what can be created is your

    imagination. Our forged panels are made to suit every budget, application

    and deadline. Choose between standard off-the-shelf styles in your preferred

    material or create a one-of-a-kind bespoke design.



    Services
    • decorative awnings
    • architectural sun shields
    • bespoke screens
    • dividers
    • cladding and artwork
    Service areas
    South Africa and Durban
    Address
    7 Reservoir Place, Westville
    3629 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-823781551 www.thepanelfactory.co.za
