The Panel Factory design and create decorative awnings, architectural
sun shields, bespoke screens, dividers, cladding and artwork for residential,
hospitality, restaurants, commercial offices and interiors, retail centres and
so much more .
We combine
creativity with precision engineering. Our panels are forged from the highest
quality natural materials including stainless steel, copper, brass and
aluminium. With world-leading machinery and a design team at your
fingertips, the only limits to what can be created is your
imagination. Our forged panels are made to suit every budget, application
and deadline. Choose between standard off-the-shelf styles in your preferred
material or create a one-of-a-kind bespoke design.
- Services
- decorative awnings
- architectural sun shields
- bespoke screens
- dividers
- cladding and artwork
- Service areas
- South Africa and Durban
- Address
-
7 Reservoir Place, Westville
3629 Durban
South Africa
+27-823781551 www.thepanelfactory.co.za