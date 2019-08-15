For all your ceiling requirements both domestic and commercial
suspended ceilings
office partition
drywalling
cornices
24 penzance road
4001 Durban, South Africa
South Africa
+27-843535461 ceilingsandpartition.co.za
Established in 1987
Associated Mouldings is a company who prides itself on
offering excellent service and commitment in all aspects pertaining to the
installation of standard ceiling / designed ceilings / office partition and
moulded cornices
We are personalized hands on company who take pride in
our customer’s satisfaction
We offer full advice and detailed quotations in respect
to all contracts
All ceiling designs are drawn in accordance to each
client’s individual preference and requirements
Some of our major contracts completed to-date included
that of Zimbali Lodge / Riverside Hotel
Pavilion / Hilton Hotel
We have dealing with well known interior designers the
likes of Remas Interiors / York Interiors /
Interiors International as well as major building
contractors