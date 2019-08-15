Legal disclosure

Established in 1987

Associated Mouldings is a company who prides itself on

offering excellent service and commitment in all aspects pertaining to the

installation of standard ceiling / designed ceilings / office partition and

moulded cornices









We are personalized hands on company who take pride in

our customer’s satisfaction





We offer full advice and detailed quotations in respect

to all contracts





All ceiling designs are drawn in accordance to each

client’s individual preference and requirements









Some of our major contracts completed to-date included

that of Zimbali Lodge / Riverside Hotel





Pavilion / Hilton Hotel









We have dealing with well known interior designers the

likes of Remas Interiors / York Interiors /





Interiors International as well as major building

contractors



