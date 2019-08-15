Your browser is out-of-date.

Ceilings and Partition
Interior Designers & Decorators in Durban, South Africa
Reviews (2)
    Ceilings

    For all your ceiling requirements both domestic and commercial

    suspended ceilings

    office partition

    drywalling

    cornices

    Services
    ceilings, suspended ceilings, and office parttion
    Service areas
    durban, Durban, and South Africa
    Address
    24 penzance road
    4001 Durban, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-843535461 ceilingsandpartition.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Established in 1987

    Associated Mouldings is a company who prides itself on

    offering excellent service and commitment in all aspects pertaining to the

    installation of standard ceiling / designed ceilings / office partition and

    moulded cornices


     


    We are personalized hands on company who take pride in

    our customer’s satisfaction


    We offer full advice and detailed quotations in respect

    to all contracts


    All ceiling designs are drawn in accordance to each

    client’s individual preference and requirements


     


    Some of our major contracts completed to-date included

    that of Zimbali Lodge / Riverside Hotel


    Pavilion / Hilton Hotel


     


    We have dealing with well known interior designers the

    likes of Remas Interiors / York Interiors /


    Interiors International as well as major building

    contractors


    Reviews

    Mirchia Viljoen
    Very happy with the service Thank you
    11 months ago
    Ian Wrathmall
    They are very professional Helped me with my design And friendly makes you feel like you part of the family thanks Greg 👌
    11 months ago
