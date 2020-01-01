Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
Electricians in Pretoria, South Africa
Overview 3Projects (3) 3Offers (3) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • pretoria electricians
  • centurion electricians

OFFERS

15% DISCOUNT ON ALL PENSIONERS 0794584481 (No C...
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria
R850
Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
10% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria
R1,950
Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
electrical services Pretoria & Centurion
Availability: Within 4 weeks
Pretoria
R5
Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Electricians in Menlyn Pretoria 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee), Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Ceramic White
    Electricians in Menlyn Pretoria 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee), Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Bamboo Blue
    Electricians in Menlyn Pretoria 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee), Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces MDF Red
    +2
    Electricians in Menlyn Pretoria 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
    Pretoria Waterkloof Electricians 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee), Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces MDF Green
    Pretoria Waterkloof Electricians 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee), Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Pretoria Waterkloof Electricians 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee), Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Amber/Gold
    +2
    Pretoria Waterkloof Electricians 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
    Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee), Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Concrete Purple/Violet
    Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee), Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Plywood Yellow
    Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)

    Pretoria , Centurion & Midrand Electricians (Free quotes)


    Below  is a list of various electrical services we provide:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician

    You can also expect…

    • 24/7 Emergency Service
    • Electricians who respect your time and house
    • 100% satisfaction guaranteed
    • Same day repair guaranteed
    • Highly skilled and trained engineers
    • Fast response
    • High quality service at affordable price
    • Available Weekends and Holidays
    • Friendly Attitudes
    • Up front pricing and clear pricing and transparent
    • We do NOT use sub contractors
    • We are the best electricians
    • We do not have hidden charges


    Service areas
    • Pretoria
    • Pretoria, South Africa
    Address
    eros street , boardwalk office park ,Pretoria
    0145 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-794584481

    Reviews

    Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
    Good Experience
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2020
    Edit
    Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
    very happy with Pretoria Electrical services
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Good Electricians in Pretoria Centurion
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element