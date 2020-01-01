Pretoria , Centurion & Midrand Electricians (Free quotes)
Below is a list of various electrical services we provide:
- Landlord certificates
- Electrical testing/inspections
- Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
- Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
- Lighting installations
- Repairing/installing fuse boards
- Installing security and design lighting
- Fixing distribution boards
- Fixing earth leakages
- Fixing and installing circuit breakers
- Problems with overloading
- Circuit installations
- Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
- Fault finding
- Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
- Air-conditioning wiring
- Cable TV wiring
- Installing/repairing ceiling fans
- Fixture installations
- Installing recessed and track lighting
- Cabling
- Service upgrades
- General maintenance
- Repairing outlets and switches
- Fixing and installing security systems
- Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
- Fixing gate motors
- Fixing and installing electric fencing
- 24 hour emergency home electrician
You can also expect…
- 24/7 Emergency Service
- Electricians who respect your time and house
- 100% satisfaction guaranteed
- Same day repair guaranteed
- Highly skilled and trained engineers
- Fast response
- High quality service at affordable price
- Available Weekends and Holidays
- Friendly Attitudes
- Up front pricing and clear pricing and transparent
- We do NOT use sub contractors
- We are the best electricians
- We do not have hidden charges
- Service areas
- Pretoria
- Pretoria, South Africa
- Address
-
eros street , boardwalk office park ,Pretoria
0145 Pretoria, South Africa
South Africa
+27-794584481