Acre studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Reviews
Projects

    • Co-work office space, Acre studio Acre studio Commercial spaces Granite Multicolored
    Co-work office space, Acre studio Acre studio Commercial spaces Wood Multicolored
    Co-work office space, Acre studio Acre studio Commercial spaces Granite Brown
    Co-work office space

    Interior architect specializing in commercial and residential design.

    We design considered spaces, working around the needs of our clients and the bones of the space. We strive to create comfortable, curated and functional spaces while focussing on the quality of our materials and workmanship throughout.

    Services
    • Interior architecture
    • interior design
    • Styling
    • Decorating
    • Product design
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    Sandton
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-741585752 Www.acrestudio.co.za

    Reviews

    Lianel de Jongh
    3 months ago
    Bernard de Jongh
    3 months ago
    Cara de Villiers
    6 months ago
