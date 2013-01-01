Your browser is out-of-date.

Cazir Naroth Architects
Architects in Durban
Reviews (5)
    Practising as an independent professional since 2013, Cazir now runs a practice of

    four professional architects and their support team.  Together the team

    has grown to work across a range of building typologies, including

    residential, industrial, commercial and more recently in the medical

    field.

    Within the practice, the three dimensional imagery solutions have been tuned

    to turn out high quality virtual animations, walk-throughs and renders.

    Virtual Reality Explorations are now a standard practice in the office

    and help to further inform the design process by helping clients and

    end-users get a clear sense of the spatial quality, solar studies and

    the overall look and feel of projects well before they have left the

    canvas.

    Services
    • architectural
    • turn-key development
    • spacial planning
    • interior design
    • project management
    • custom builds
    Service areas
    durban
    Company awards
    Corobrick Architectural Student of the year : 2011, 2015 & 2017
    Address
    55 Avondale Road, Greyville
    4091 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-314924979 www.naroth.co.za

