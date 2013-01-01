Practising as an independent professional since 2013, Cazir now runs a practice of
four professional architects and their support team. Together the team
has grown to work across a range of building typologies, including
residential, industrial, commercial and more recently in the medical
field.
Within the practice, the three dimensional imagery solutions have been tuned
to turn out high quality virtual animations, walk-throughs and renders.
Virtual Reality Explorations are now a standard practice in the office
and help to further inform the design process by helping clients and
end-users get a clear sense of the spatial quality, solar studies and
the overall look and feel of projects well before they have left the
canvas.
- Services
- architectural
- turn-key development
- spacial planning
- interior design
- project management
- custom builds
- Service areas
- durban
- Company awards
- Corobrick Architectural Student of the year : 2011, 2015 & 2017
- Address
-
55 Avondale Road, Greyville
4091 Durban
South Africa
+27-314924979 www.naroth.co.za