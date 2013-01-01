Practising as an independent professional since 2013, Cazir now runs a practice of

four professional architects and their support team. Together the team

has grown to work across a range of building typologies, including

residential, industrial, commercial and more recently in the medical

field.

Within the practice, the three dimensional imagery solutions have been tuned

to turn out high quality virtual animations, walk-throughs and renders.

Virtual Reality Explorations are now a standard practice in the office

and help to further inform the design process by helping clients and

end-users get a clear sense of the spatial quality, solar studies and

the overall look and feel of projects well before they have left the

canvas.