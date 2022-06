For Quick, Quality affordable Electrical services ,Contact NR Electrical .our range of services for both industrial,commercial and domestic services includes. Electrical compliance certificate(C.O.C) . Electrical installation/house wiring. Testing and commissioning. Designing . Prepaid metering and installation. We operate 24/7. Have peace of mind knowing you are dealing with professionals that operate under a registered company.

For more information contact us on 081-7067913.

Email : ntsienirambiana@gmail.comVisit us: www.nrconstruction.co.za