DuraBuild Construction Pty Ltd
Custom-made construction solutions, fitting your unique requirements and projects
Are you looking for an outstanding team for your Building Construction, Renovation, or remodeling project? Do you need to work with a professional team from start to end on your next property purchase, development, construction, remodeling, or renovation? Look no further, DuraBuild Construction is here to serve you!!
DuraBuild Construction has built a reputation for excellent service, providing the highest quality work and innovative solutions; on the widest range of projects; under the shortest time constraints. The company rides on an infrastructure comprising industry veterans, whose industry experience span over 30 years.
DuraBuild Construction was founded on the principle that great customer service creates loyal clients. We pride ourselves in being there when the client needs us, answering all your questions providing the best services at the best price.
Our Scope of Services:
Home Improvements
New Kitchens or Major Alterations to existing
Bathroom Additions with Major Alterations
Restaurant and Store Development
Residential High Rise Maintenance and Preventative Maintenance Projects.
Our specific scope of services
Brickwork
Roof repairs
Painting
Carpentry
Built-in cupboards (made or repaired)
Ceiling installations, repairs, and replacements
All electrical work
All plumbing work
Revamps/designs for all rooms in your house
Outer Building work
Security gates (boom, sliding, swing)
Garage doors (roll-up)
Burglar bars
Electric fencing
Tiling
Welding
Paving
Rubble removal
Boundary walls and fencing
Waterproofing
Registered with:
Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB)
National Home Building Regulation Council (NHBRC)
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
143 St Frusquin Street
2094 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-826400910 www.duraconprojects.co.za