DuraBuild Construction
Home Builders in Johannesburg
    DuraBuild Construction Pty Ltd

    Custom-made construction solutions, fitting your unique requirements and projects


    Are you looking for an outstanding team for your Building Construction,  Renovation, or remodeling project? Do you need to work with a professional team from start to end on your next property purchase, development, construction, remodeling, or renovation? Look no further, DuraBuild Construction is here to serve you!!


    DuraBuild Construction has built a reputation for excellent service, providing the highest quality work and innovative solutions; on the widest range of projects; under the shortest time constraints. The company rides on an infrastructure comprising industry veterans, whose industry experience span over 30 years. 


    DuraBuild Construction was founded on the principle that great customer service creates loyal clients. We pride ourselves in being there when the client needs us, answering all your questions providing the best services at the best price.


    Our Scope of Services:

    Home Improvements

    New Kitchens or Major Alterations to existing

    Bathroom Additions with Major Alterations

    Restaurant and Store Development

    Residential High Rise Maintenance and Preventative Maintenance Projects.


    Our specific scope of services

    Brickwork

    Roof repairs

    Painting

    Carpentry

    Built-in cupboards (made or repaired)

    Ceiling installations, repairs, and replacements

    All electrical work

    All plumbing work

    Revamps/designs for all rooms in your house

    Outer Building work

    Security gates (boom, sliding, swing)

    Garage doors (roll-up)

    Burglar bars

    Electric fencing

    Tiling

    Welding

    Paving

    Rubble removal 

    Boundary walls and fencing

    Waterproofing


    Registered with:

    Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB)

    National Home Building Regulation Council (NHBRC)

    Services
    • Bricklaying
    • Plastering
    • Painting
    • Renovations
    • Roofing
    • Tiling
    • Ceiling installations
    • repairs
    • and replacements
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    143 St Frusquin Street
    2094 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-826400910 www.duraconprojects.co.za
