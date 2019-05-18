Simply Linda has been providing meaningful design to our clients for the past three years. Our project résumé includes both new construction and renovations of both high-end residential interiors, medium and low cost clients ranging from 500 to 16,000 square feet. We also have experience in restaurant and small commercial offices. We see design encompassing a multitude of elements integral to the experience of a building or space as a complete environment. We specialize in full service interior design, including advice on custom furniture, art procurement and installation, and lighting.

Responsive to our clients’ vision, we are committed to design that expresses the interrelationships between architecture and place, space and form, color and materials, economy and integrity. We believe design to be a careful composition of many elements in balance with one another. Collaborating with our clients, architects, artisans, and builders makes exploring and realizing meaningful solutions an enjoyable and rewarding experience. Ultimately, our goal is to exceed our clients’ expectations by providing environments that reflect their values and meet their needs well into the future.

Our design philosophy is guided by these basic principles:

 Interior spaces should be a reflection of the clients’ lifestyle and aesthetic goals.

 Solutions must be developed with deep respect for the project budget.

 Presentations will be thorough, providing the client with an in-depth understanding of proposed design solutions.

 Attention to each and every project from the conceptual onset to the final installation of furniture is essential to the project’s success.































