Eddy&#39;s Tree Felling
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Cape Town
Reviews (2)
    We provide our client with a comprehensive range tree management service from tree felling and removal, to trimming and stump removal. Our team of qualified and experienced tree fellers are trained in modern techniques and have the best  equipment to tackle the job safely without casing damage to surrounding property and infrastructures. All our work is fully guaranteed and insure, our experienced team is dedicated on getting the job done quickly and effectively. Call or WhatsApp us on 061 983 1419/073 498 3233  

    Services
    • Tree Felling.
    • Stumping
    • Trimming
    • Lawn Installation
    • Garden Services
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    87 Muller Street, Kraaifontein
    7570 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-619831419

    Reviews

    Khayakazi Simbosini
    over 2 years ago
    Ibenathi Daka
    Good Service 100%
    over 2 years ago
