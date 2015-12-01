Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fees , Free Quotes) SERVICES New Installations and Construction Plumbing ​ New house plumbing complete New Sewer line New Drain Basins, toilets, bath, shower, sinks, prepbowl, geberit toilets, new pipework, geyser, solar geysers. Alterations to existing plumbing systems. Revamp of existing plumbing systems Bathroom upgrades New bathrooms . Any emergency plumbing issues Geyser replacements Geyser Thermostat Geyser Element Geyser valve Geyser Vacuum breakers Geyser SANS 10254 Compliance Geyser tray Geyser leak Leaking Water Leaking taps Leaking mixers Leaking toilets Leaking shower Burst water pipes Leaking water pipes Leak detection ​ Repair galvanise pipe Re pipe Piping Replace galvanise pipes with copper pipe work New Copper pipe work Re root of existing pipe work Replace existing galvanise pipes with copper Leaking sink Blocked waste pipes Blocked drains Blocked sink Blocked Shower trap Blocked sewer lines Replace existing Sewer Replace existing drain Repair cleaning eyes Drain Cleaners We clean all sewer lines and drain pipes in Pretoria East, Pretoria and Centurion. we are only a phone call away 071 486 6959 CALL US NOW ​for free qoute no call out fee

Service areas Centurion Company awards 65 Address 184 Panorama Rd

0154 Centurion

South Africa

+27-714866959 centurionplumber76.wixsite.com/mysite-5/services