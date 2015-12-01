Your browser is out-of-date.

Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Centurion
Reviews (4)
Price/hr: R450

30% discount on all disabled customers
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R600
Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
10% DISCOUNT FOR CASH CUSTOMERS
Availability: Within a week
Centurion Gauteng
R450
Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
25% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R450
Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)

    • Plumbing installations & repairs at zwartkops High School in Centurion 0714866959, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Living room Metal Transparent
    Plumbing installations & repairs at zwartkops High School in Centurion 0714866959, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Bricks Blue
    Plumbing installations & repairs at zwartkops High School in Centurion 0714866959, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Living room OSB Red
    +2
    Plumbing installations & repairs at zwartkops High School in Centurion 0714866959
    Main sewer line rerouting & repairs Centurion Midstream 0714866959, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Iron/Steel White
    Main sewer line rerouting & repairs Centurion Midstream 0714866959, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Bamboo Grey
    Main sewer line rerouting & repairs Centurion Midstream 0714866959, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Bamboo Brown
    +2
    Main sewer line rerouting & repairs Centurion Midstream 0714866959
    35 Geysers installed at Midstream Hospital 0714866959, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Concrete Beige
    35 Geysers installed at Midstream Hospital 0714866959
    Fast Emergency Plumbing at Centurion Hospices 0714866959, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Beige
    Fast Emergency Plumbing at Centurion Hospices 0714866959
    Plumbers in Centurion Central, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Limestone Amber/Gold
    Plumbers in Centurion Central, Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    Plumbers in Centurion Central
    Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fees , Free Quotes) SERVICES New Installations and Construction Plumbing ​ New house plumbing complete New Sewer line New Drain Basins, toilets, bath, shower, sinks, prepbowl, geberit toilets, new pipework, geyser, solar geysers. Alterations to existing plumbing systems. Revamp of existing plumbing systems Bathroom upgrades New bathrooms . Any emergency plumbing issues Geyser replacements Geyser Thermostat Geyser Element Geyser valve Geyser Vacuum breakers Geyser SANS 10254 Compliance Geyser tray Geyser leak Leaking Water Leaking taps Leaking mixers Leaking toilets Leaking shower Burst water pipes Leaking water pipes Leak detection ​ Repair galvanise pipe Re pipe Piping Replace galvanise pipes with copper pipe work New Copper pipe work Re root of existing pipe work Replace existing galvanise pipes with copper Leaking sink Blocked waste pipes Blocked drains Blocked sink Blocked Shower trap Blocked sewer lines Replace existing Sewer Replace existing drain Repair cleaning eyes Drain Cleaners We clean all sewer lines and drain pipes in Pretoria East, Pretoria and Centurion. we are only a phone call away 071 486 6959 CALL US NOW ​for free qoute no call out fee
    Centurion
    65
    Address
    184 Panorama Rd
    0154 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-714866959 centurionplumber76.wixsite.com/mysite-5/services
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    excellent services
    11 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    Affordable Plumbers in Centurion thank you for fast , efficient services Regards Rodger Boka
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: April 2021
    Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
    Impressed with the work of Centurion Plumbers
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
