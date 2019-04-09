Your browser is out-of-date.

Creative Coating Solutions
Paint & Wall Coverings in Benoni
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Exterior Wall Coatings, Creative Coating Solutions
    Exterior Wall Coatings, Creative Coating Solutions Creative Coating Solutions
    Exterior Wall Coatings
    Home Improvements and Renovations, Creative Coating Solutions
    Home Improvements and Renovations

    Creative Coating Solutions manufactures various textured gamazine wall coatings. It supplies products ready to use and has various teams that can apply the product should the client prefer not to do the application themselves.The products supplied by Creative Coating Solutions are high quality gamazine coatings guaranteed to last more than 10 years, thereby drastically decreasing the cost of maintenance required by other paint finishes. It disguises hairline cracks and other minor building defects.Creative Coating Solutions is one of the largest gamazine wall coating manufacturers in South Africa and utilized by various companies and individuals.

    The business became well known and today Creative Coating Solutions supplies products to a number of people every month. We have also become the preferred suppliers for builders, contractors and architects, we have specialised teams do do the application work and finishing to accomplish the clients desired finish.

    Services
    • Wall Coating Application
    • Gamazine Manufacturing
    • Obligation free quotations.
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Benoni
    Address
    63 High Road, Norton Home Estates AH,
    1500 Benoni
    South Africa
    +27-847299125 www.creativecoatingsolutions.co.za

    Reviews

    hennie2
    Exceptional service, great workmanship and excellent customer service.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
    Hendrik Breed
    over 2 years ago
    Sonja Van Niekerk-van In
    Professional and quick service with amazing results!
    almost 3 years ago
