Creative Coating Solutions manufactures various textured gamazine wall coatings. It supplies products ready to use and has various teams that can apply the product should the client prefer not to do the application themselves.The products supplied by Creative Coating Solutions are high quality gamazine coatings guaranteed to last more than 10 years, thereby drastically decreasing the cost of maintenance required by other paint finishes. It disguises hairline cracks and other minor building defects.Creative Coating Solutions is one of the largest gamazine wall coating manufacturers in South Africa and utilized by various companies and individuals.

The business became well known and today Creative Coating Solutions supplies products to a number of people every month. We have also become the preferred suppliers for builders, contractors and architects, we have specialised teams do do the application work and finishing to accomplish the clients desired finish.