Neil Franks Architecture
Architects in Cape Town
    Neil Franks Architecture is a small design-driven practice based in Cape Town. Our work spans the spectrum of architecture, landscape, interior design, furniture and art, and includes work in the residential, small-scale commercial and educational sectors.

    Services
    Architecture, interior design, and Landscape design
    Service areas
    • Western Cape
    • whole of South Africa
    • Cape Town
    Address
    Unit 131 Victoria Junction, 57 Prestwich Street, Greenpoint
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213000332 www.neilfranks.co.za
