Neil Franks Architecture is a small design-driven practice based in Cape Town. Our work spans the spectrum of architecture, landscape, interior design, furniture and art, and includes work in the residential, small-scale commercial and educational sectors.
- Services
- Architecture, interior design, and Landscape design
- Service areas
- Western Cape
- whole of South Africa
- Cape Town
- Address
-
Unit 131 Victoria Junction, 57 Prestwich Street, Greenpoint
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-213000332 www.neilfranks.co.za