Roos Architects
Architects in Pretoria
Reviews (1)
    Roos Architects is a dynamic architectural practice based in Gauteng. Our aim is to design buildings that improve the quality of the built environment. Buildings are big investments that last a long time and have an impact on many people. They must be crafted with care and should possess a beauty that is more than skin deep. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail in design. To achieve success, it is important to do the small things right.Our creative approach to solving design challenges is backed up by extensive knowledge of building technology and on-site experience. Client satisfaction is our priority. By working closely with our clients, we give shape to their unique requirements and translate them into a built form. We aim to deliver excellent service in order to build successful and lasting relationships with our clients. Roos Architects is headed by professional architect Jaco-Ben Roos who has more than 14 years’ experience in a range of projects that include residential, commercial, light industrial & educational buildings.

    Services
    Architecture, residential, and commercial
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-722433598 www.roosarchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    jana4
    We can vouch for excellent service received from this SACAP accredited architectural firm. Jaco-Ben Roos has a solid understanding of all the requirements and processes involved in the building industry in South Africa. Their ability to combine practical elements (function) with aesthetic design (form) makes them the ideal building partner.
    almost 3 years ago
