Roos Architects is a dynamic architectural practice based in Gauteng. Our aim is to design buildings that improve the quality of the built environment. Buildings are big investments that last a long time and have an impact on many people. They must be crafted with care and should possess a beauty that is more than skin deep. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail in design. To achieve success, it is important to do the small things right.Our creative approach to solving design challenges is backed up by extensive knowledge of building technology and on-site experience. Client satisfaction is our priority. By working closely with our clients, we give shape to their unique requirements and translate them into a built form. We aim to deliver excellent service in order to build successful and lasting relationships with our clients. Roos Architects is headed by professional architect Jaco-Ben Roos who has more than 14 years’ experience in a range of projects that include residential, commercial, light industrial & educational buildings.