pureobject
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
Reviews
Projects

    House Aurora
    House Aurora , pureobject pureobject Stairs Wood White
    House Aurora , pureobject pureobject Modern style bedroom Wood White
    +5
    House Aurora
    Tokia house stone hurst estate
    Tokia house stone hurst estate, pureobject pureobject Built-in kitchens MDF White
    Tokia house stone hurst estate, pureobject pureobject Living room Marble White
    +4
    Tokia house stone hurst estate

    Our team of experienced designers, planners and consultants can take your ideas and make them a reality all in a 1 stop shop.

    We have over 30yrs experience in the construction industry with regards to planing .

    Our projects range from high end residential houses. Turnkey housing developments.

    We offer great 3d Visuals to present our clients with ideas and concepts.

    Our passion is great design and true architecture that woks with environment and

    interior spaces in a harmonious balance.

    Our turn around times for planning at local authorities are excellent. We offer

    town planning, site development plans, landscaping, land use and departure applications. Heritage and rate payers approvals. Building plan submissions and approvals. All our sites are weekly inspected for quality control.

    Our team is registered with both the NHBRC and SACAP. All our engineering consultants are ECSA registered as well for quality assurance.

    XA and fenestartion/ energy planning is all done in house as part of our planning process.


    Services
    • architecture
    • interior
    • 3d design
    • virtual walk through
    • design
    • development
    • turnkey projects
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Mozambique
    • cape town
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Company awards
    ITC SA, House Bruckner, Camps Bay, Cape Town
    Address
    7550 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-823391814 www.pureobject.co.za
