Our team of experienced designers, planners and consultants can take your ideas and make them a reality all in a 1 stop shop.

We have over 30yrs experience in the construction industry with regards to planing .

Our projects range from high end residential houses. Turnkey housing developments.

We offer great 3d Visuals to present our clients with ideas and concepts.

Our passion is great design and true architecture that woks with environment and

interior spaces in a harmonious balance.

Our turn around times for planning at local authorities are excellent. We offer

town planning, site development plans, landscaping, land use and departure applications. Heritage and rate payers approvals. Building plan submissions and approvals. All our sites are weekly inspected for quality control.

Our team is registered with both the NHBRC and SACAP. All our engineering consultants are ECSA registered as well for quality assurance.

XA and fenestartion/ energy planning is all done in house as part of our planning process.



