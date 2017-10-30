We specialize in all residential plumbing installations, maintenance and repairs. Bathroom and kitchen renovations. Rain water and grey water harvesting. Pumps and filters. Burst pipe location and repairs. Leaking tap and faulty toilet repairs. Gas, electric and solar geyser installations. Heat pump installatioins. Connecting of fridge, washing machine, coffee maker and dishwasher points. Geyser and home maintenance. Project management and property maintenance. We also provide City of Cape Town Water Certificates, gas & electrical certificates when you sell your home. PIRB certified licensed, qualified and registered.