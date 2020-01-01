Your browser is out-of-date.

Geyser Plumbers &amp; Electricians Centurion (No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Centurion
Reviews (1)
Services

  • Centurion
  • PretoriaEast
  • Pretoria North
  • Pretoria
  • Rooihuiskraal
    • GEYSER INSTALLATIONS

    We offer the following:

    - Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains

    - Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers

    - Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes

    - Unblocking of blocked drains

    - Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves

    - Geyser tripping problems

    - Repairs to leaking toilets

    - Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps

    - Repairs to geyser overflow problems

    - Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats

    - Installation of Isolator Switches

    - Repair to leaking or cracked baths

    - Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser

    - Supply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption

    - Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers

    - Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)

    - Leak Detection

    - geyser repairsPLUMBING SERVICES

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs:

    - We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;

    - Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;

    - We have qualified and trained personnel;

    - We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;

    - Our rates and tariffs are excellent;

    - All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;

    - We guarantee our workmanship;

    - We offer quality materials and parts;

    - We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.

    - geyser maintenanceELECTRICAL SERVICES

    We offer a wide variety of electrical services like:

    - Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.

    - Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.

    - Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.

    - We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.

    Service areas
    Centurion
    Address
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-793194633
    Reviews

    Geyser Plumbers & Electricians (Free Quotes)
    100%
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
