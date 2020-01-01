GEYSER INSTALLATIONS
We offer the following:
- Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains
- Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers
- Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes
- Unblocking of blocked drains
- Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves
- Geyser tripping problems
- Repairs to leaking toilets
- Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps
- Repairs to geyser overflow problems
- Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats
- Installation of Isolator Switches
- Repair to leaking or cracked baths
- Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser
- Supply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption
- Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers
- Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)
- Leak Detection
PLUMBING SERVICES
24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs:
- We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;
- Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;
- We have qualified and trained personnel;
- We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;
- Our rates and tariffs are excellent;
- All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;
- We guarantee our workmanship;
- We offer quality materials and parts;
- We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.
ELECTRICAL SERVICES
We offer a wide variety of electrical services like:
- Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.
- Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.
- Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.
- We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.
- Service areas
- Centurion
- Address
-
0157 Centurion
South Africa
+27-793194633
PLUMBING SERVICES
