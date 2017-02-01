Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Pretoria
Overview 4Projects (4) 3Offers (3) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • geyser repairs
  • geyser installations
  • electrical repairs geyser plumbers

OFFERS

25% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R650
Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
15% DISCOUNT ON ALL PENSIONERS 0714866959
Availability: Within a week
Centurion Gauteng
R450
Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
10% discount on pensioners & the elderly
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria East
R450
Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • installed twenty geysers in Irene Farm Villages Estate 0716260952, Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Metal Turquoise
    installed twenty geysers in Irene Farm Villages Estate 0716260952, Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Plywood White
    installed twenty geysers in Irene Farm Villages Estate 0716260952, Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Red
    installed twenty geysers in Irene Farm Villages Estate 0716260952
    Geyser Installations at Hennopspark Secondary school 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Aluminium/Zinc Beige
    Geyser Installations at Hennopspark Secondary school 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces
    Geyser Installations at Hennopspark Secondary school 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Metal Black
    +2
    Geyser Installations at Hennopspark Secondary school 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Cork Transparent
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Limestone Red
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces MDF Multicolored
    +3
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Black
    Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces Ceramic White
    Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee), Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces MDF Blue
    +2
    Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)

    geyser installations

    We offer the following: 


    Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drainsRepairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysersRepairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipesUnblocking of blocked drainsRepair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valvesGeyser tripping problemsRepairs to leaking toiletsRepairs or replacement of leaking or broken tapsRepairs to geyser overflow problemsReplacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostatsInstallation of Isolator SwitchesRepair to leaking or cracked bathsDetecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyserSupply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumptionSupply and fitment of Solar GeysersServices offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)Leak Detection




    geyser repairs

    PLUMBING SERVICES 

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs: 


    We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;We have qualified and trained personnel;We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;Our rates and tariffs are excellent;All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;We guarantee our workmanship;We offer quality materials and parts;We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.




    geyser maintenance

    ELECTRICAL SERVICES 

    We offer a wide variety of electrical services like: 


    Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.

    Service areas
    • Pretoria
    • Centurion
    • Midrand & Johannesburg
    Company awards
    certificate of competence in plumbing awarded by the dept of labour
    Address
    king's highway street, lynnwood ,Pretoria,south africa
    0040 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-714866959 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts
    Legal disclosure

    geyser installations

    We offer the following: 


    Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drainsRepairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysersRepairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipesUnblocking of blocked drainsRepair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valvesGeyser tripping problemsRepairs to leaking toiletsRepairs or replacement of leaking or broken tapsRepairs to geyser overflow problemsReplacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostatsInstallation of Isolator SwitchesRepair to leaking or cracked bathsDetecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyserSupply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumptionSupply and fitment of Solar GeysersServices offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)Leak Detection




    geyser repairs

    PLUMBING SERVICES 

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs: 


    We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;We have qualified and trained personnel;We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;Our rates and tariffs are excellent;All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;We guarantee our workmanship;We offer quality materials and parts;We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.




    geyser maintenance

    ELECTRICAL SERVICES 

    We offer a wide variety of electrical services like: 


    Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.

    Reviews

    Martin Martin
    excellent service from Geyser repairs Pretoria East much appreciated
    10 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
    Edit
    Mark Davies Mark Davies
    I was impressed by Geyser Repairs Pretoria East . Thank you for your assistance during this difficult time of corona virus
    11 months ago
    Project date: June 2021
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    excellent service
    over 1 year ago
    Edit
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element