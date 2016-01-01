Eco Holdings Group is the leading go-to company for all your metal needs. Servicing the Greater South Africa for more than 10 years! Our owner Hennie Odendaal has over 20 years experience in the field of steel & construction. We have a multitude of value-added processes, including welding, cutting, forming and machining. Typical products include loose parts, structural frames for buildings, heavy equipment, stairs and hand railings.
We offer
· Contract servicing
· Structural fabrication and erecting
· Stainless steel, aluminium fabrication and insulation
· Security manual and automated gates and access
· Coded welding
· Security Fencing All general steel works: Modifications ,installation and fabrication
- Services
- Structural fabrication and erecting
- Security Fencing All general steel works: Modifications
- Security manual and automated gates and access
- Service areas
- Pretoria & Johannesburg
- Address
-
Plot 122, Rietfontein
1001 Rayton
South Africa
+27-612346456 eco-holdings-group.business.site
Eco Holdings Group - Reg nr 2016/466084/07
Situated in Rayton, Gauteng
Cel 0612346456
Email :Sales@ecoholdings.co.za
Owned by Hennie Odendaal
Website : https://eco-holdings-group.business.site