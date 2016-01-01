Eco Holdings Group is the leading go-to company for all your metal needs. Servicing the Greater South Africa for more than 10 years! Our owner Hennie Odendaal has over 20 years experience in the field of steel & construction. We have a multitude of value-added processes, including welding, cutting, forming and machining. Typical products include loose parts, structural frames for buildings, heavy equipment, stairs and hand railings.

We offer

· Contract servicing

· Structural fabrication and erecting

· Stainless steel, aluminium fabrication and insulation

· Security manual and automated gates and access

· Coded welding

· Security Fencing All general steel works: Modifications ,installation and fabrication



