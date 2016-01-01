Your browser is out-of-date.

Eco Holdings Group
Staircases & Railings in Rayton
    • Eco Holdings Group is the leading go-to company for all your metal needs. Servicing the Greater South Africa for more than 10 years! Our owner Hennie Odendaal has over 20 years experience in the field of steel & construction. We have a multitude of value-added processes, including welding, cutting, forming and machining. Typical products include loose parts, structural frames for buildings, heavy equipment, stairs and hand railings.   

    We offer

    · Contract servicing

    · Structural fabrication and erecting

    · Stainless steel, aluminium  fabrication and insulation

    · Security manual and automated gates and access

    · Coded welding

    · Security Fencing All general steel works: Modifications ,installation and fabrication


       

    Services
    • Structural fabrication and erecting
    • Security Fencing All general steel works: Modifications
    • Security manual and automated gates and access
    Service areas
    Pretoria & Johannesburg
    Address
    Plot 122, Rietfontein
    1001 Rayton
    South Africa
    +27-612346456 eco-holdings-group.business.site
    Legal disclosure

    Eco Holdings Group - Reg nr 2016/466084/07

    Situated in Rayton, Gauteng

    Cel 0612346456

    Email :Sales@ecoholdings.co.za

    Owned by Hennie Odendaal

    Website : https://eco-holdings-group.business.site

