The Daily Seam
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
    • Re-upholstery and manufacturing of cushions ,pillows, slipcovers and more.

    +50 years Industry Experience . Excellent Workmanship.

    Scatter Cushions, Floor Cushions, Poufs, Bean Bags. Cushions Seat and Back for all types of furniture, eg. Wrought Iron, Cane, Lounge,Dining, Outdoor. Slip Covers for Dining Chairs, Lounge Suites, Kitchen Chairs etc.

    Bedding, standard head pillows, continental pillows, body pillows, buddy pillows(for kids,the aged and sick)

    We cut ,make and trim to your specifications or Custom make.



    Services
    Re-Upholstery and Slip Covers
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    1700 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-663522189
