I am registered with SACAP as a Candidate Architectural Draughtsman. I can do design drawings, council drawings, as built drawings, and working drawing. However I can't submit to council yet, but I can get someone to sign off for council submission.
I have 2 years of office work experience, as well as industry based software.
- Services
- Design Drawings
- Council Drawings
- Construction Drawings
- As Built Drawings
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
16 Second Avenue, Marlands
1401 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-824486503