Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
WERNER MEYER
Architects in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • I am registered with SACAP as a Candidate Architectural Draughtsman. I can do design drawings, council drawings, as built drawings, and working drawing. However I can't submit to council yet, but I can get someone to sign off for council submission.

    I have 2 years of office work experience, as well as industry based software.

    Services
    • Design Drawings
    • Council Drawings
    • Construction Drawings
    • As Built Drawings
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    16 Second Avenue, Marlands
    1401 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-824486503
      Add SEO element