All my pottery is wheel thrown, and finished by hand. The handles for mugs are pulled into a long strip by hand from a lump of clay. I mostly like simple stamp or carved decorations that add interest to the glazes.For the last year or so I've been working with a converted gas kiln. The reduction firing process gives a very unique character to the clay and glazes. Most of my pottery uses an iron speckled clay with slightly transparent glazes, the finish varies between pieces even from the same kiln load. This variation is something I love and keeps the process very rewarding