My name is Deon Smith and I am a licensed architect based on the beautiful North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, Ballito . I mostly design upmarket residential housing, but I also specializes in the design of bigger project types and styles. In fact, I’d help you pick out a front door if that’s where you needed my help.

I have a passion for design, to create spaces for people to live and work in, which will enable the user to excel in personal fulfillment, productivity and effectivity. It all began while studying Architecture at the University of the Free State (UOFS) where I obtained my Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree.

After graduation, I worked as Architect for the City of Pretoria. During this time, I designed, prepared sketch plan, submission plans, working drawings and managed various projects ranging from Park Depots, Taxi Ranks, low-cost housing.

In 1998, I decided to open my own practice, as well as starting a venture in the restaurant industry. At this point I had to be selective on what projects I took on. My first nomination for an award of excellence was for the SA Natural Project Head Office in Drummond. I have also designed various houses in Dunkirk, Hillcrest, Kloof, Ballito. My passion for development of Island Resorts commenced in 2008, and I have designed various resorts in the Maldives, and met with the Maldivian Government in 2009 and 2011, presenting and negotiating lease durations. I also had the opportunity to design schools, and specialized projects like a Pharmaceutical Production Plant.

In 2015, I was offered an Architect and Managers position at The Creative Axis Architects in Umhlanga, where I manage the Umhlanga branch. I fulfill the role as Architect, manager and PA for various corporate projects ranging from Police Stations, Warehouses, Laboratories, workshops, houses, Campus Upgrades, Office blocks, among other.

My latest work comprises of upmarket residential housing, and resort developments in Maldives. I am fully registered with SACAP, SAIA and KZNIA.