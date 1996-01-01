Your browser is out-of-date.

Carpet &amp; Light House
Flooring in Johannesburg
    • Carpet & Light House, Established in 1996, is a Level 1 BBB-EE Female owned concern. We are a leading supplier and installer of Carpets, Carpet Tiles, Laminate Wood Flooring, Vinyl Flooring, Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Synthetic Turf, Blinds, Trellis Safety Doors, Wallpaper & Gamazeen Wallcoating. We service all areas in Gauteng, South Africa and provide FREE QUOTES!

    With over 30 years of installation and sales experience, our team prides itself in offering world-class products with expert workmanship carrying full guarantees.

    We have been recognized for our excellent products and services and therefore have been privileged to conduct business with major businesses, high-profiled individuals, universities, government departments and the like.

    We offer: 

    • -Installation with experience of over 30 years
    • - Residential and Commercial-Variety of Flooring, Wallcoating & Blinds Products
    • -Wholesale of Gamazeen/Gamacote Textured Wall Coating.
    • -Professional advice
    • -Full guarantees-
    • Best Prices; Best Service

    Let us "floor" you with our knockout prices!

    Services
    • Wall-to-Wall Carpets
    • Laminate Flooring
    • Vinyl Flooring
    • Luxury Vinyl Flooring
    • Blinds
    • Wooden Flooring
    • Commercial Carpets
    • Gamazeen Wallcoating
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Sandton
    • Randburg
    • Roodepoort
    • Midrand
    • Krugersdorp
    • Randfontein
    • Bedfordview
    • Houghton
    • Bryanston
    • Northcliff
    • East Rand
    Address
    1724 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-767086140 www.carpetandlighthouse.co.za
