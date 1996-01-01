Carpet & Light House, Established in 1996, is a Level 1 BBB-EE Female owned concern. We are a leading supplier and installer of Carpets, Carpet Tiles, Laminate Wood Flooring, Vinyl Flooring, Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Synthetic Turf, Blinds, Trellis Safety Doors, Wallpaper & Gamazeen Wallcoating. We service all areas in Gauteng, South Africa and provide FREE QUOTES!

With over 30 years of installation and sales experience, our team prides itself in offering world-class products with expert workmanship carrying full guarantees.

We have been recognized for our excellent products and services and therefore have been privileged to conduct business with major businesses, high-profiled individuals, universities, government departments and the like.

We offer:

-Installation with experience of over 30 years

- Residential and Commercial-Variety of Flooring, Wallcoating & Blinds Products

-Wholesale of Gamazeen/Gamacote Textured Wall Coating.

-Professional advice

-Full guarantees-

Best Prices; Best Service