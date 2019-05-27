Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SKYZ PROJECTS
Restoration & Renovation in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mr, SKYZ PROJECTS SKYZ PROJECTS
    Mr, SKYZ PROJECTS SKYZ PROJECTS
    Mr, SKYZ PROJECTS SKYZ PROJECTS
    +3
    Mr

    SKYZ PROJECTS is a private owned company which operates in RSA. The company was formed in 2007 by Trevor Chakanyuka after noticing the need for better services to South Africans in home building and industrial maintenance. Since then SKYZ has experienced a steady growth in workermanship and membership as well. The company has since partnered with many chambers in the construction industry to enhance knowledge such coming dispensing quality services to the nation.

    Services
    • Building
    • paving
    • painting
    • roofing
    • plastering
    • renovations
    • Plumbing
    • new building
    • alterations
    • ceilings
    • bathrooms
    • tiling
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    RSA and Johannesburg
    Address
    08 Sekelbos Kempton park North
    1609 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-742769878
    Legal disclosure

    Our team comprises of young energetic and matured experienced people whom we help each other in forming Skyz Projects. We have a good reputation in the construction and renovations industry dating back from 2007.

      Add SEO element