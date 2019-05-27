SKYZ PROJECTS is a private owned company which operates in RSA. The company was formed in 2007 by Trevor Chakanyuka after noticing the need for better services to South Africans in home building and industrial maintenance. Since then SKYZ has experienced a steady growth in workermanship and membership as well. The company has since partnered with many chambers in the construction industry to enhance knowledge such coming dispensing quality services to the nation.
- Services
- Building
- paving
- painting
- roofing
- plastering
- renovations
- Plumbing
- new building
- alterations
- ceilings
- bathrooms
- tiling
- Show all 12 services
- Service areas
- RSA and Johannesburg
- Address
-
08 Sekelbos Kempton park North
1609 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-742769878
Our team comprises of young energetic and matured experienced people whom we help each other in forming Skyz Projects. We have a good reputation in the construction and renovations industry dating back from 2007.