Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LUNG-BO PROJECTS
General Contractors in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Lung- Bo projects we strive to offer good workmanship always . We ensure our projects are carried out meticulously and  we are target oriented . We always ensure we meet or even exceed the client expectations in each and every project we perform.Lung - Bo Projects is  a " green " company ,meaning we always are environmentally aware and we ensure that all our projects are executed with our environment in mind  - We are Eco - friendly 

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    2188 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-732789020
      Add SEO element