NPC Cape Painters|Renovators|Roofing|Waterproofing
Restoration & Renovation in Cape Town
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Some of our Work

    NPC Cape Painters & Renovators offers a wide spectrum of turnkey renovations and property maintenance related services to residential and commercial clients. We provide superior quality painting, waterproofing, roofing and renovations. We are a dynamic company with in-depth experience in these various departments within our company. We aim to offer the highest level of professionalism and superior quality workmanship to ensure complete customer satisfaction on all projects.

    We supply prompt quotations with detailed specifications, clearly indicating what preparation work will be done and what products will be used. By ensuring our trained and professional teams follow these specifications, we’re able to offer supplier backed product guarantees of up to 12 years on certain projects.

    Areas covered: Cape Town, Durbanville, Stellenbosch, Somerset west, Atlantic beach, Blouberg

    Services
    • turnkey renovations
    • property maintenence services
    • painting
    • waterproofing
    • roofing
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Durbanville
    • Stellenbosch
    • Somerset west
    • Atlantic beach
    • Blouberg
    Address
    40 Platinum Business park, Taurus road , Brackenfell
    7560 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219810864 npccape.co.za

    Reviews

    Birda
    My roof and fascia boards were recently painted and fixed by Marc from NPC. Not only was the service professional and friendly, the quality of work was of a high standard. This is now a few months later and a lot of rain later and it is still looking as good as the day they finished. Thank you very much.
    8 months ago
    Basson Geldenhuys
    Stephan and his team are very professional and their workmanship is highly recommended and of an excellent standard. They replaced the entire roof of my house and it was only a pleasure to do business with them. Thank you for the great experience because it is not easy to replace a roof during lockdown and the winter season in Cape Town.
    almost 2 years ago
    Yolande Stemmet
    Great service, highly recommend very professional staff. I am not easily impressed with service and everything was done to perfection. I was not disappointed thank you to Stephan and his team.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
