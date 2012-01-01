Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Barnard &amp; Associated Architects Ltd
Architects in Wellington, Paarl, Stellenbosch, Bovlei, Riebeeck Kasteel, Franschhoek, Worcester, Cape Winelands District, Western Cape
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Project JB, Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd Single family home Grey
    Project JB, Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd Garden Pool
    Project JB, Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd Balcony Grey
    +5
    Project JB
    Work in Progress, Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd
    Work in Progress

    Our practice specializes in a creative & collaborative design process that fulfills its client's vision.

    With our careful consideration of time & budget constraints, creating visually appealing, comfortable, green living - sustainable, security-conscious & living spaces that are a pleasure to be in - is key to its success.

    Adding real value to its owners & users

    We here at Barnard + Associated - Architects are committed to an individualized design process focused on communication.

    Services
    • Council Approval
    • Registered Professionals
    • Architectural Visualizations
    • Luxury Home Design
    • Interior Architectural Design
    • Architect
    • Architectural Consulting
    • Architectural Design Practice
    • Sustainable—Green Living Design
    • Concept Architectural Design
    • Home Design
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • Wellington
    • Paarl
    • Stellenbosch
    • Bovlei
    • Riebeeck Kasteel
    • Franschhoek
    • Worcester
    • Cape Winelands District
    • Western Cape
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    2012 International Property Awards, Winner—Single Residence (La Lucia)
    Address
    R44, Hermon Road, Ross Farms
    7655 Wellington, Paarl, Stellenbosch, Bovlei, Riebeeck Kasteel, Franschhoek, Worcester, Cape Winelands District, Western Cape
    South Africa
    +27-827882313 bna-group.wixsite.com/ba-architects

    Reviews

    L Jurgens L Jurgens
    Their great design process took us to new heights in the planning of our new home and we are very happy with our end product, our beautiful new home is giving wonderful new memories and we recommend Leon and his team to all - Fantastic Service, Fantastic Architects! Thank you
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: November 2018
    Edit
      Add SEO element