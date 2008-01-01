We specialize in on-site Waste Management Services and the removal of any type of solid Waste, including hazardous asbestos removal and safe disposal. IL Sand Logistics specialises in Waste Disposal, specifically rubble removal services that conform to environmentally sound Waste Management practices and offer Demolition Services where we provide a labour team with experienced and trained workers to get the job done in no time at all.
I L Sand Logistics also provide Building Material for Construction and Renovation Projects, in and around Cape Town, which we deliver directly to our Clients building site. We pride ourselves offering the same day delivery and collection services since customers mostly require Building Materials as soon as they run out and often they cannot wait 2 to 3 days for delivery. If required, we can arrange delivery after hours.
Our Team has significant experience in solving problems and creating support infrastructures, even in the harshest Environments, specifically where the more technical expertise of Waste Management services form an inevitably part of any Project’s deliverables. If in doubt, we shall advise you accordingly, offer solutions and discuss any other apparent problems such as site accessibility, delivery or collection times or any Health and Safety or Environmental concerns you may have.
As no Customer’s needs are the same, we are flexible in order to achieve the best desirable outcome every step of the way. Call us today for your Building Materials, Demolition or Waste Management needs or to schedule an appointment when convenient for you.
- Services
- Waste Management, Skip Hire, and Rubble Removal
- Service areas
- Western Cape Region and surrounds
- Lansdowne
- Address
-
12A Benona Road,
7780 Lansdowne
South Africa
+27-216974291 il-sand-logistics-waste-management-service.business.site/?m=true
SKIP BIN HIRE - I L Sand Logistics follow a set of strict, technical procedures in compliance with current legislation and in particular, the City of Cape Town: Integrated Waste Management By-law, 2009. As an accredited Waste Services Provider we regularly report on volumes and categories of waste that we diverted from landfilling, on behalf of our Clients. Our 6m3 and 10m3 skip bins are used for the on-site storage of general, mixed domestic and garden waste, and any other types of non-hazardous waste, including recyclables and rubble. We place a skip bin at the customers’ premises and once you have filled the bin, you simply call us giving us 24 hours’ notice to either remove and/or service the skip bin. Builders Rubble disposal is no longer free since the City of Cape Town now charge for the disposal of all rubble, even if clean. Always remember that Builders Rubble when contaminated by more than 10%; is regarded as mixed waste and additional fees will be incurred. Do not contaminate with empty cement bag, paint tins, wood, paper, ceiling boards, plastic, brushes or garden waste. We are committed to providing a Safe and Healthy working environment and operate as per the terms of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act, (No.59 of 2008), known as the “Waste Act’’.
Demolition Services – Specialized Asbestos Removal
i. Breaking up and removing mass concrete and brickwork.
ii. Asbestos removal, wetting, bagging and disposal as per Department of Labour Specifications
iii. Lifting up, removing, and disposing floor tiles, carpeting, etc.
iv. Taking down and removing bulkheads, dry wall partitioning, Gypsum plasterboard ceilings, cornices, timber branding,
v. Excavating to reduce ground levels or for a swimming pool
vi. Clearing away vegetation and illegal dumping
vii. Moving and or raising any materials on site