We are a small Johannesburg south based business offering expert Maintenance and Plumbing Services for your home and or business premises. Our resident plumber has his Red Seal Certificate and is PIRB registered holding over 5 years’ experience in Plumbing and Maintenance Services.
We have a highly skilled and reliable team available to meet your requirements in the most effective way. Contact us today for your free quotation!
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and Johannesburg South
- Address
-
Linmeyer, Johannesburg South
2190 Johannesburg South
South Africa
+27-796593110 www.dcheroes.co.za
Legal disclosure