Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DC Maintenance and Plumbing Heroes (Pty) Ltd
Plumbers in Johannesburg South
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Installation and repair of ceilings
  • Insulation
  • Dry walling
  • Gutter clenaing and repair
  • Welding Genral business or residential maintenance
  • drain cleaning
  • blocked drains
  • grease and fat trap cleaning and installation
  • water harvesting
  • geysers
  • plumbing repairs and installation
  • burst pipes and water mains
  • bathroom renovations
Price/hr: R500
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are a small Johannesburg south based business offering expert Maintenance and Plumbing Services for your home and or business premises. Our resident plumber has his Red Seal Certificate and is PIRB registered holding over 5 years’ experience in Plumbing and Maintenance Services.

    We have a highly skilled and reliable team available to meet your requirements in the most effective way. Contact us today for your free quotation! 

    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Johannesburg South
    Address
    Linmeyer, Johannesburg South
    2190 Johannesburg South
    South Africa
    +27-796593110 www.dcheroes.co.za
    Legal disclosure


      Add SEO element