SHF
Furniture & Accessories in Howick
    Fuelled by a collective passion to inspire South African living, we indulge our

    followers with innovative furniture concepts that speak to all interior

    design styles and moods. Choose your perfect fit from an impressive

    selection of hand-crafted furniture pieces that are made just for you by

    our devoted team of gifted artisans, to breathe new life into your

    interior space.


    After many years at the helm of the South African luxury furniture industry,

    we are now truly the undeniable masters of extraordinary living.

    Services
    • export
    • furniture
    • homeware
    • corporate interiors
    • home interiors
    • hotel interiors
    • decor accessories
    • rugs
    • lighting
    • scatters
    Service areas
    South Africa and Howick
    Address
    7 Prospect Road
    3290 Howick
    South Africa
    +27-333306610 www.shf.co.za
