Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Advanced Architectural Solutions
Architects in Pretoria
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House le Roux, Advanced Architectural Solutions Advanced Architectural Solutions
    House le Roux, Advanced Architectural Solutions Advanced Architectural Solutions
    House le Roux, Advanced Architectural Solutions Advanced Architectural Solutions
    +1
    House le Roux
    Rolien Hair, Advanced Architectural Solutions Advanced Architectural Solutions
    Rolien Hair, Advanced Architectural Solutions Advanced Architectural Solutions
    Rolien Hair, Advanced Architectural Solutions Advanced Architectural Solutions
    +3
    Rolien Hair

    At Advanced Architectural Solutions we offer a wide range of Architectural services, in order to help clients achieve their design goals. Based in Pretoria our services include, Residential Design, As-Built Drawings, Construction & Detail drawings, Tenant Co-ordination and Architectural Photography. We strive to excel in every service we provide, adding value for our clients.

    Services
    • Residential Design
    • As-Built Drawings
    • Construction & Detail Drawings
    • Tenant Co-ordination
    • Architectural Photography
    Service areas
    Pretoria and Johannesburg
    Address
    60 Daleen Street, Newmark Estate, Hazeldean
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-832764156 www.archsolution.co.za
      Add SEO element