At Advanced Architectural Solutions we offer a wide range of Architectural services, in order to help clients achieve their design goals. Based in Pretoria our services include, Residential Design, As-Built Drawings, Construction & Detail drawings, Tenant Co-ordination and Architectural Photography. We strive to excel in every service we provide, adding value for our clients.
- Services
- Residential Design
- As-Built Drawings
- Construction & Detail Drawings
- Tenant Co-ordination
- Architectural Photography
- Service areas
- Pretoria and Johannesburg
- Address
-
60 Daleen Street, Newmark Estate, Hazeldean
0081 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-832764156 www.archsolution.co.za