Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cutting Edge Tiles
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Specialists in tile cutting / resizing, grooving, mosaic sheets and edge profiling. Your tiles will have a professional finish that will look as if they were made that way. We work with ceramic, porcelain, natural stones as well as agglomerates. Please feel free to discuss any design specifications with us! 

    Services
    • TILE CUTTING
    • TILE EDGE PROFILING
    • MOSAIC SHEETS
    • WATER-JET CUTTING
    • GROOVING
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Address
    13 Ampere Close, Kya Sand, Randburg
    2163 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-765103818 www.cuttingedgetiles.com
      Add SEO element